STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Controversial Bihar cop Ranjan Kumar given marching orders after Nitish-Speaker face-off

Ranjan, currently the sub-divisional police officer of Lakhisarai, has been transferred to East Champaran district, according to a notification issued by the home department.

Published: 19th March 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Bihar’s controversial police officer Ranjan Kumar, who was at the centre of a face-off between chief minister Nitish Kumar and the Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, was issued marching orders on Friday.

Ranjan, currently the sub-divisional police officer of Lakhisarai, has been transferred to East Champaran district, according to a notification issued by the home department.

Syed Imran Masood, a young 2018-batch IPS officer, will replace Ranjan. Masood was earlier posted as additional SP of Danapur in Patna. Ranjan and two other police officers were accused of misbehaving with Sinha when the latter enquired about the arrest of one Gautam Kumar in connection with violation of Covid-19 guidelines in February this year. Sinha represents Lakhisarai assembly segment. 

Later, a privilege motion notice was issued to Ranjan Kumar for his alleged misbehaviour with the Speaker. The director general of police S K Singhal was also summoned and asked for a report.

The matter is still pending with the privilege committee.

The matter was raised in the Assembly by BJP legislator Sanjay Saraogi on Monday, which prompted the CM to engage in a heated discussion with the Speaker. Nitish was so agitated that he said the Speaker was running the House in violation of the Constitution.

Ranjan Kumar was posted in Lakhisarai for over two years and is considered close JDU national chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.  The spar between the Speaker and the CM had led to disruption of the proceedings of budget session of the House for two consecutive days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjan Kumar Vijay Kumar Sinha Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp