'Deeply shocked by Holi present': Ukrainian Ambassador lashes out at section of Indian media

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ukrainian Ambassador has lashed out against a section of Indian media that published an article commemorating eight years of Crimea's annexation by Russia.

"We are deeply shocked by the Holi present that included publishing a separate page devoted to eight years of Russian annexation of Crimea. As you might be aware, this was not recognized by any country," said Igor Polikha in a written communication addressed to the section of media that printed this article.

He went on to say that 'blood money' was paid for printing this article, as they have not cared for thousands of Ukrainians killed and injured due to shelling of residential areas in Ukraine, which has led to over 3 million Ukrainians leaving their homeland.

"I would like to remind that on March 27th, 2014, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution which reaffirmed the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. The UNGA introduced the policy of non-recognition of Russian occupation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," Ambassador Polikha added.

Ever since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine on February 24th, Ambassador Polikha has been seeking India’s intervention and support in resolving the issue.

Just last month, he had compared the Ukrainian conflict to a "massacre arranged by the Mughals against the Rajputs".

Earlier, he met with officials of the Ministry of External Affairs regarding sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

India has sent over over 90 tonnes of supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours as humanitarian aid since March 1. These supplies included medicines and other essential relief.

India will send further supplies in the coming days based on the requirements.