STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Deeply shocked by Holi present': Ukrainian Ambassador lashes out at section of Indian media

"We are deeply shocked by the Holi present that included publishing a separate page devoted to eight years of Russian annexation of Crimea," said Igor Polikha

Published: 19th March 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian Ambassador to India Igor Polikha (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ukrainian Ambassador has lashed out against a section of Indian media that published an article commemorating eight years of Crimea's annexation by Russia.

"We are deeply shocked by the Holi present that included publishing a separate page devoted to eight years of Russian annexation of Crimea. As you might be aware, this was not recognized by any country," said Igor Polikha in a written communication addressed to the section of media that printed this article.

He went on to say that 'blood money' was paid for printing this article, as they have not cared for thousands of Ukrainians killed and injured due to shelling of residential areas in Ukraine, which has led to over 3 million Ukrainians leaving their homeland.

"I would like to remind that on March 27th, 2014, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution which reaffirmed the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. The UNGA introduced the policy of non-recognition of Russian occupation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," Ambassador Polikha added.

ALSO READ | Roger Federer's Ukrainian conqueror swaps racquet for Kalashnikov

Ever since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine on February 24th, Ambassador Polikha has been seeking India’s intervention and support in resolving the issue.

Just last month, he had compared the Ukrainian conflict to a "massacre arranged by the Mughals against the Rajputs".

Earlier, he met with officials of the Ministry of External Affairs regarding sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

India has sent over over 90 tonnes of supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours as humanitarian aid since March 1. These supplies included medicines and other essential relief.

India will send further supplies in the coming days based on the requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine ambassador Crimea Igor Polikha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp