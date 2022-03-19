Four history-sheeters held for murdering international Kabaddi player

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In less than a week after an International Kabaddi Player was killed, Punjab Police claimed to have solved the high-profile murder case with the arrest of four persons.

A prominent Kabaddi player identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead by five unidentified assailants during an ongoing Kabaddi match in Malian village in Jalandhar at around 6 pm on March 14.

The foursome arrested are history-sheeters. They face criminal cases --murder and attempt to murder cases. Police say they conspired in the Kabaddi player's murder. Three foreign nationals were involved in plotting the murder. They were based in Canada and Malaysia.

Those arrested have been identified as Fateh Singh alias Yuvraj of Sangrur, Kaushal Chaudhary of Naharpur Roopa in Gurugram of Haryana, Amit Dagar of Maheshpur village in Palvan of Haryana, Simranjeet Singh alias Jujhar Singh alias gangster of Madhopur village in Pilibhit of UP. All the four accused persons, who are history-sheeters and facing over twenty criminal cases mostly of murder and attempt to murder, were brought on production warrants from different jails.

The Police have also nominated three main conspirators identified as Snover Dhillon a native of Amritsar and currently residing in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and is a producer and director at Canadian Sath TV and Radio Show, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Duneke alias Sukh Singh, a native of Duneke village of Moga and residing in Canada for last few years and Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi, a native of Dehlon, Ludhiana and residing in Malaysia at present, who conspired to get the victim killed.

Divulging the details, Director General of Police, Punjab VK Bhawra said that after a thorough investigation and based on information, the Jalandhar Rural Police had brought Fateh Singh on production warrant. He said that, during interrogation, Fateh disclosed that Snover Dhillon had formed the “National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario” and tried to convince different players to join his federation. However, most of the renowned players were associated with “Major League Kabaddi” being managed by deceased Sandeep, rendering Snover’s federation unsuccessful, revealed Fateh, while admitting that he had also pressurized some players to join Snover's federation.

Giving more detail, SSP of Jalandhar (Rural) Satinder Singh said that Fateh confessed that following the instructions from Snover, he along with Amit Dagar, Kaushal Chaudhary, Jagjit Singh, Lucky Patiyal and Sukha Duneke had arranged shooters bumping off Sandeep.

He said that Simranjeet alias Jujhar on the directions of Sukh Duneke had provided hideout to the shooters at the house of his relative identified as Swaran Singh at Pritam Enclave in Amritsar. The police have recovered 18 live cartridges and 12 bore rifles from Swaran's house. Consequently, Singh, who is absconding has also been nominated in the case. He said that the shooters have also been identified and will be arrested soon.