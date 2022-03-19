STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four minor boys drown in pond after Holi festivities in Haryana's Palwal

Four minor boys drowned in a pond in Haryana's Palwal while taking a bath after Holi festivities, police said on Saturday.

By PTI

PALWAL: Four minor boys drowned in a pond in a village here while taking a bath after Holi festivities, police said on Saturday.

Harshit (14), Naman (12), Bhola (13) and Raj (15) of Bhiduki village had gone to the pond on Friday evening after visiting a fair organised on Holi at the Siddh Baba temple there, they said.

Alerted by their cries for help, people of the locality fished them out of the water but one of the boys had died by then, the police said, adding that the other three died at a hospital later.

Their bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem examinations, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hodal, Sajjan Singh said.

