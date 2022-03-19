Have 'Kashmiri Pandits' become ‘Kashmiri Migrant Employees’? Centre thinks so

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Have Kashmiri Pandits become ‘Kashmiri Migrant Employees’ in the eyes of the Government of India? At a time when there’s a growing sentiment on the plight Kashmiri Pandits fuelled by Bollywood film ‘The Kashmir Files’, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called them ‘Kashmiri Migrant Employees’.

In a written reply to a zero-hour question raised by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits on February 4, Nityanand Rai-the minister of state for Home Affairs called “Kashmiri Migrant Employees”.

The Shiv Sena MP, reacting to Kashmiri Pandits being called ‘Kashmiri Migrant Employees’ said: “The letter speaks of Kashmiri Migrant Employees. Kashmiri Pandits are not migrants sir, Kashmir is their home and they continue to wait to return with dignity and honour”.

According to the written response received by Chaturvedi, out of 6,000 Transit Accommodations (TAs) approved by the government to house Kashmiri Migrant Employees in Kashmir valley, only 1,025 units have been completed while 1,488 units are in different stages of completion.

“In the initial phase the private land was to be acquired for construction of these transit accommodations. However, due to cost escalation and time overrun in land acquisition process, Govt of J&K in 2019 to acquire state land with the aim to speed up the construction works,” the ministry noted in the written reply.

“It is expected that construction will be completed by 2023,” it said.

Category ‘Y’ cover for the kashmir files maker

Film director behind The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri has been given ‘Y’ category security with CRPF commando cover in light of the threats to his security following the release of the film.