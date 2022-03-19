STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Have 'Kashmiri Pandits' become ‘Kashmiri Migrant Employees’? Centre thinks so

On February 4, Nityanand Rai, the minister of state for Home Affairs, in Rajya Sabha, called the community as 'Kashmiri Migrant Employees'.

Published: 19th March 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandits offer prayers at the replica of Kheer Bhawani temple. (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Have Kashmiri Pandits become ‘Kashmiri Migrant Employees’ in the eyes of the Government of India?  At a time when there’s a growing sentiment on the plight Kashmiri Pandits fuelled by Bollywood film ‘The Kashmir Files’, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called them ‘Kashmiri Migrant Employees’. 

In a written reply to a zero-hour question raised by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits on February 4, Nityanand Rai-the minister of state for Home Affairs called “Kashmiri Migrant Employees”.

The Shiv Sena MP, reacting to Kashmiri Pandits being called ‘Kashmiri Migrant Employees’ said: “The letter speaks of Kashmiri Migrant Employees. Kashmiri Pandits are not migrants sir, Kashmir is their home and they continue to wait to return with dignity and honour”.

According to the written response received by Chaturvedi, out of 6,000 Transit Accommodations (TAs) approved by the government to house Kashmiri Migrant Employees in Kashmir valley, only 1,025 units have been completed while 1,488 units are in different stages of completion.

“In the initial phase the private land was to be acquired for construction of these transit accommodations. However, due to cost escalation and time overrun in land acquisition process, Govt of J&K in 2019 to acquire state land with the aim to speed up the construction works,” the ministry noted in the written reply.

“It is expected that construction will be completed by 2023,” it said. 

Category ‘Y’ cover for the kashmir files maker

Film director behind The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri has been given ‘Y’ category security with CRPF commando cover in light of the threats to his security following the release of the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandits Kashmiri Migrant Employees The Kashmir Files Priyanka Chaturvedi Nityanand Rai Shiv Sena BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp