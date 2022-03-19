STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, NMDC and IIT Kharagpur join hands for drone-based mineral exploration

The nation's largest iron ore public sector enterprise, NMDC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Kharagpur for drone-based mineral exploration.

Published: 19th March 2022 03:38 PM

Mining area of NMDC in south Chhattisgarh (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC), the nation's largest iron ore public sector enterprise, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Kharagpur for drone-based mineral exploration.

NMDC has been exploring for a wide range of minerals for six decades such as copper, rock phosphate, limestone, magnesite, diamond, tungsten and beach sands among others right from the reconnaissance G4 level to the detailed G1 level of the United Nations Framework Classification for Resources.

Besides the two iron-ore complexes in Dantewada (south Chhattisgarh), the NMDC operates one at Donimalai in Karnataka.

The MoU was signed on a virtual platform that was attended by Sumit Deb (NMDC-CMD) along with senior officials as well as professors from IIT Kharagpur.

“NMDC would be the first CPSE in India to conduct drone-based Geophysical Surveys and Hyperspectral Studies for mineral exploration. The tie-up will set a benchmark in the field of mineral exploration for the nation,” Deb said.

NMDC, which relies on technological innovations besides the digitisation of its database, is conducting exploration for various minerals in Madhya Pradesh and also in the Beloda-Belmundi block in Chhattisgarh for diamonds.

NMDC and IIT Kharagpur would develop spectral products, methods and algorithms for exploration using drones (UAVs) for mining, NMDC officials stated.

