STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In post-Brexit UK, Indians got 43 per cent of all skilled work visas in 2021

Indians nationals are the top nationality in the skilled work category in the United Kingdom, accounting for two-fifth’s of visas granted.

Published: 19th March 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

UK lockdown, Heathrow airport, Omicron, international, passenger, travel, Covid

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indians nationals are the top nationality in the skilled work category in the United Kingdom, accounting for two-fifth’s of visas granted.

“In the last year alone, over 65,500 Skilled Worker visas were issued to Indian nationals,” a British High Commission spokesperson told this newspaper.

Indians have accounted for 43% of the total skilled worker visas in 2021, which is a 14% increase from 2019.  Experts attribute this to point-based UK immigration system that was launched post Brexit.

In May 2021, the UK signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership with India, increasing cooperation on migration and opening access for youth mobility.

A number of legal routes are being offered to work in the UK.

These include the Skilled Worker route, Graduate Route and Health and Care Worker visa.

According to the UK Home Office, the number of UK Skilled worker visas issued to overseas nationals since 2020 has risen by a staggering 110%. Indians and Nigerians have gained the most from this. 

In all, 239,987 work-related UK visas were granted in 2021, which included those for dependents. Out of this, 150,000 were skilled worker visas.

This is 25% higher than what was issued in 2019.  The number of skilled workers arriving into UK from the US declined by a quarter compared to 2019. The visas issued to people from Pakistan increased by 62% when compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, the Tier 1 Investor visa route to get permanent citizenship in the UK was scrapped earlier this year, amidst charges of corruption and money laundering.

Nirav Modi is said to have got his citizenship through this visa scheme and there are close to 254 Indian millionaires who got British passports due to this scheme since 2008. 

Also referred as the golden visa, the process to get one began with a commitment to invest `20 crore in the UK. This permitted people to live in the UK for three years, followed by a two year extension. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brexit UK Visas UK Work Visa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp