Maharashtra: Latur Municipal Corporation starts free bus service for women

The Latur Municipal Corporation has launched a free bus service for women, with local officials claiming it is the first of its kind in the country.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

The service was inaugurated by Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh on Friday night at Shivaji Chowk here.

"Women will be given a smart card for free travel. The buses will have women attendants and staff connected to the scheme will undergo police verification. It will also help thousands of students who come to Latur for educational purposes," Deshmukh said.

He also asked the LMC's transport committee to look into the feasibility of running buses on environment-friendly fuel and electricity to combat pollution.

Among those who were present at the function were civic chief Aman Mittal and Mayor Vikrant Gojamunde.

