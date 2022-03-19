STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for 12-year-old boy's murder

A court in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing a 12-year-old boy to death.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

JALNA: A court in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing a 12-year-old boy to death.

District and sessions court judge V G Raghuvanshi sentenced Sonu Singh Puran Singh Rajput (28) to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

On April 14, 2019, the convict stabbed his neighbour's son Kunal Singh Rajendra Singh Rajput, who was playing outside his house.

The boy died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, assistant government pleader Varsha Mukim said.

The convict had quarrelled with his wife that day and blamed the victim's mother was instigating his wife, she said.

The Sadar Bazar police arrested Sonu Singh and registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against him.

At least six witnesses were examined during the course of the trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Crime Maharashtra Murder
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp