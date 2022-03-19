STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: NCP decides to reassign Nawab Malik's portfolios, rules out his resignation

The NCP in Maharashtra has decided to distribute the portfolios held by party leader and cabinet minister Nawab Malik.

Published: 19th March 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra has decided to distribute the portfolios held by party leader and cabinet minister Nawab Malik, currently in custody in a money laundering case, to other ministers of the party, a senior leader has said.

With this decision, Malik will be left with no portfolio in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The NCP has, however, decided not to ask Malik to tender resignation as demanded by the opposition BJP.

Malik held ministries of Skills Development and Minority Affairs in the state government.

He is also the guardian minister of the Parbhani and the Gondia districts.

The Skills Development ministry will be reassigned to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Minority Affairs department to Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, respectively.

Social Justice minister Dhananjay Munde has been given charge of the Parbhani district.

MoS for Power Prajakt Tanpure will be the new guardian minister of the Gondia district, the NCP leader said.

Maharashtra state NCP president and water resources minister Jayant Patil told reporters that the NCP's proposal for distributing Malik's portfolios will be sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will then forward it to Raj Bhavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra NCP Nawab Malik
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp