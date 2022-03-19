STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man ends life in Maharashtra; apologises to friends, kin via Whatsapp

The youth hanged himself from a tree near his home in Aagar Nandur village on Friday, a Gevrai police station official said.

By PTI

BEED: A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Beed in Maharashtra after informing his near and dear ones of his intentions by putting an apology note as his Whatsapp status, police said.

A probe was underway to find out why he took this step, the official added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

