Man ends life in Maharashtra; apologises to friends, kin via Whatsapp

By PTI

BEED: A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Beed in Maharashtra after informing his near and dear ones of his intentions by putting an apology note as his Whatsapp status, police said.

The youth hanged himself from a tree near his home in Aagar Nandur village on Friday, a Gevrai police station official said.

A probe was underway to find out why he took this step, the official added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)