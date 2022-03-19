MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre has made a series of controversial tweets over The Kashmir Files movie.

"Kashmir Files shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of a large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects, but human beings and citizens of the country," the MP cadre IAS officer Niyaz Khan tweeted.

"There is a violent section of society who have blocked their ears to hear the truth. Even so-called educated people use street-level language to abuse the truth speaker. Bad upbringing and fundamentalists company have eaten up their minds. Using dirty language shows their minds. Sad," the MP bureaucrat tweeted.

Khan, who is also the author of seven books, including the novel 'Love Demands Blood,' (inspired by the romance of underworld don Abu Salem and Monika Bedi, further tweeted "Thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians."

A few days back also, Khan had tweeted over the issue "All efforts are being made to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims across the country. Everyone must think about the seriousness of this issue. We need a strong nation to counter China, not to be a divided society. We need enemies outside the country not inside our own country."

Presently posted as Deputy Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD), Khan is known for his candid views on public issues. He is also known for his zero-tolerance against corruption, including the busting of a major scam in the building of mukti dhans (cremation grounds) in Guna district in 2017.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal termed Khan's tweets as another attempt to gain publicity. "He is a publicity-hungry man and has done similar things in the past also. It's high time that the state government took cognizance of his deeds and acted appropriately," Agrawal said on Saturday.

The seven books authored by Khan, include 'Love Demands Blood,' Talaq Talaq Talaq (book against instant Talaq) and Be Ready to Die (book on the 2014 genocide of Yazidis by the Islamic Sate).

Meanwhile, former MP minister and senior Congress MLA from Bhopal district, PC Sharma has booked 50 seats at a theatre in Bhopal to watch The Kashmir Files movie along with party members and supporters.

"We'll make public our views over the issue after watching the film," he said on Saturday.

Over the last three days, many ruling BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh have watched the movie.