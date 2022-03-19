STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol pump staff beaten up in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, one held

Dasai police booked a man for allegedly creating a ruckus and beating up the staff at Navkar Petrol Pump on Friday.

Published: 19th March 2022 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

DHAR: Dasai police booked a man for allegedly creating a ruckus and beating up the staff at Navkar Petrol Pump on Friday.

According to the police, as many as four people assaulted the petrol pump staff in Sardarpur Dasai.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera.

"We were informed that a ruckus took place between petrol pump staff and some unidentified people at Navkar Petrol Pump in Sardarpur Dasai. One accused has been arrested," ASI Durga Prasad Vaishnav, Dasai Police Station told ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

