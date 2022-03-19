STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi gifts Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a 'Krishna Pankhi'

Sharing details, official sources noted that the 'Pankhi' is intricately carved with traditional tools and has a hand carved peacock figure at top, India's national bird.

Published: 19th March 2022 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to India, a 'Krishna Pankhi', a sandalwood artefact made in Rajasthan with intricate work with its windows depicting different poses of Lord Krishna, epitomising love, compassion and tenderness.

Sharing details, official sources noted that the 'Pankhi' is intricately carved with traditional tools and has a hand carved peacock figure at top, India's national bird.

It has a small 'ghungaroo' (small traditional bells) on its edges which move with the flow of wind and has four concealed windows with more intricate carvings inside.

The intricate carving on the sandalwood is done with precision by master artisans in Churu in Rajasthan, who carve the already impressive sandalwood artefact into a beautiful and elegant masterpiece of art.

This artefact is made of pure sandalwood, which grows mainly in the forests of southern parts of India. It has hand carving along with a traditional 'jali' designs.

Sandalwood is known for its distinctive fragrance that has been highly valued for centuries as it remains for decades.

In India, the sandalwood is also used as a worship material and for its medicinal properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Japan PM Modi Fumio Kishida Lord Krishna
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp