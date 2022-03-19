Protection of wildlife: Cover up all open wells near forests, Centre tells states, UTs

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has asked Chief Wildlife Wardens of all states and Union territories to ensure that open wells in and around forest areas are covered so that they may not harm wildlife.

The ministry was responding to the concerns raised by Chhattisgarh-based wildlife enthusiast Nitin Singhvi, highlighting the threat posed by open wells to the safety of wild animals.

“Open wells in and around forests may prove to be a hazard to wildlife, leading to death or permanent disablement of wild animals,” stated Rakesh Kumar Jagenia, deputy inspector general of forests (Wild Life) MoEF&CC in his circular underlining the concerns raised by Singhvi.

The buffer zones, which mark the transition between forest areas and human settlements, are dotted with uncovered open wells, many remaining dry after the monsoon.

With the prey base of wild animals falling, they are forced to venture out into human settlements where they risk falling into the uncovered wells.

“In India, hundreds of wild animals including leopards, jackals, civets, wolves, hyenas, die every year after accidentally falling into open wells in and around the forests,” Singhvi wrote in his appeal to the ministry.