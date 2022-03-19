STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party to hold meeting of newly elected MLAs, legislative council members on March 26

In the recently-held polls, the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 of the 403 assembly seats, while the SP won 111 seats.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party has convened a meeting on March 26 and it is expected to review its performance in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and plan for the upcoming legislative council elections.

Its newly elected MLAs and members of the legislative council will be part of the meeting to be held at the party's headquarters here.

The meet will be presided by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, the party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Saturday.

Earlier, this meeting was to be held on March 21 but it has been rescheduled to March 26 because of the nominations for the legislative council elections, Chaudhary said.

Besides reviewing the SP's performance in the assembly elections, the strategy for the upcoming legislative council elections will also be discussed in the meeting, sources in the party said.

The presence of all MLAs and members of the legislative council will be mandatory, they said, adding that the SP will review the shortcomings which led to its below expectation performance in the assembly polls.

