STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'The Kashmir Files' far from truth: Omar Abdullah breaks silence on Vivek Agnihotri film

The former chief minister said an atmosphere would be created for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

Published: 19th March 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Conference on Friday broke its silence on 'The Kashmir Files' saying while the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits was a "stain on Kashmiriyat", the movie was far from the truth as the film makers have ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had also suffered from militancy.

Vice President of the party and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that if 'The Kashmir Files' was a commercial movie, no one has an issue, but if the film makers claim that it is based on reality, then the facts are the other way round.

"When the unfortunate incident of Kashmiri Pandit migration took place, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor. It was V P Singh's government at the Centre which was supported by the BJP from outside," Abdullah told reporters in Damal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Abdullah wondered why this fact was kept away from the movie.

"Don't manipulate the truth. It's not the right thing."

"If Kashmiri Pandits have fallen victims to terrorism, we have utmost regret about that, but let us not forget the sacrifices of Muslims and Sikhs who were also targeted by the same gun," he said.

Abdullah said that some of those from the majority community were yet to return.

"Today, there is a need to create an atmosphere where we could bring back all those who had left their homes and not create a communal divide," he said.

The former chief minister said an atmosphere would be created for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

"But I do not think that those people who have made this movie, want them (Kashmiri Pandits) to return. Through this picture, they want Pandits to remain outside always," he said.

Abdullah later took to Twitter and said, "The pain and suffering of 1990 and after can not be undone. The way Kashmiri Pandits had their sense of security snatched from them and had to leave the valley is a stain on our culture of Kashmiriyat. We have to find ways to heal divides and not add to them."

While replying to one of the tweets by a Kashmiri Pandit about the reasons for a long silence, Abdullah reminded him saying "I've been saying it for years now, both as CM and out of office. Perhaps you weren't paying attention to what I was saying then. I've been a long time advocate of a Truth and Reconciliation commission to look in all that happened from 1990 onwards."

During his tenure as the chief minister, Abdullah had advocated setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to go into the events unfolding since the onset of militancy.

Earlier, in his address, Abdullah said attempts were being made to defame a community across the world.

"A common Kashmiri is not happy with what happened 32 years ago, that people were made to leave the Valley. Today, an impression is being created that all Kashmiris are communal, that all Kashmiris do not bear the people from other religions. What will be achieved by this? Will it make the road easier for their return? "I am afraid that the hatred which is being created against Kashmiri Muslims today, God forbid, our children studying outside the state, should not bear its brunt," he said, adding, it is the duty of the governments across the country to ensure the security of Kashmiris, including the students staying in other states and union territories.

On the prevalent political situation, Abdullah said there was no truth in what was being projected by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country.

"We were of the opinion that the ground situation will witness a marked improvement with time. But the situation is worsening with each passing day. We haven't come across any effort to bridge the gaps of mistrust. On the contrary, we unfortunately see how an entire community is being denigrated," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks "Dil aur Dilli ki Doori" made during the all-party meeting last year, the NC leader said instead of reducing the 'doori' (gap), "There is an attempt to defame the entire nation of Kashmir across the country."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Conference Omar Abdullah The Kashmir Files
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp