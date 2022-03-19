STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand: Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar's election challenged before HC

Published: 19th March 2022 12:14 PM

EVM, Voting

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAINITAL: The election of Umesh Kumar, who was elected as an independent MLA from Khanpur, was challenged on Friday before the Uttarakhand High Court.

Despite a holiday on Friday, a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari heard the petition through videoconferencing.

During the hearing, the petitioner could not give sufficient facts in the court, after which the petitioner sought time to present the record in the court.

The court has now fixed March 23 for the next hearing.

According to the petition, Laksar resident Virendra Kumar and Janata Cabinet Party president Bhavna Pandey accused the Khanpur MLA of hiding many facts in the affidavit filed before the election authorities.

It was claimed in the petition that 29 cases are pending against him in various courts while he furnished a list of only 16 cases in the affidavit before the returning officer, hiding the main offence allegedly committed by him.

Thus the petitioner approached the High Court, claiming that he must not be allowed to take oath as an MLA and the Election Commission should be directed to take action against him under the Representation of the People Act.

The High Court asked for the records related to the allegations, which the petitioner could not provide.

The court questioned the maintainability of the petition.

The petitioners sought time to produce these records.

