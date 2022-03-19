Water scarcity at fore gain as Uttarakhand braces for a harsh summer

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN : Even before the summer season started, as many as 100 towns across 13 districts in Uttarakhand are already experiencing water scarcity.

According to data from Jal Sansthan, the government body responsible for water supply in urban households in the state, only 649.86 million liters per day (mld) can be supplied against the demand of 833.77 mld.

“The organisation is in bad shape with crores of pending bills and no money to upgrade. Water scarcity is already there due to environmental factors. Other issues are also plaguing the department, giving rise in the gap of demand and supply,” a senior official told this newspaper.

The situation will worsen in peak summers if the gap between supply and demand is not narrowed. In October last year, Union minister Ajay Bhatt had to face the ire of residents during his visit to Nainital.

Uttarakhand uses 60% of surface water while 40% of ground water is needed to meet the daily needs of residents given the hilly terrain of the state. Countless natural springs, rivulets, rivers and waterfalls also contribute to water supply in the hill state.

“We are facing water crisis because of lack of sustainable development policies and drying of natural springs in the Himalayas. In near future, the crisis is going to get amplified if we fail to contain it,” said Dr Vishal Singh, executive director of Dehradun-based Centre for Ecology Development and Research.

In seven urban areas of the state capital Dehrdaun, Selaqui is getting the least water supply while other six including Dehradun, Rishikesh, Doiwala, Vikasnagar are being supplied with 135 liters per person (capita) per day (LPCD) at par with the requirement.

