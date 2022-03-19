STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman booked for forcing minor daughter to quit studies, work at bar in Navi Mumbai

The girl, in her complaint, has claimed that her mother and her live-in partner had forced her to quit studies and work at a beer bar to support the family.

By PTI

MUMBAI: An offence has been registered against a woman and her live-in partner for allegedly forcing the former's minor daughter to quit studies and work at a beer bar in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 17-year-old girl, the police registered an FIR against the woman and her live-in partner on March 15, sub-inspector Sunil Giri of New Panvel police station said.

The girl, in her complaint, has claimed that her mother and her live-in partner had forced her to quit studies and work at a beer bar to support the family, the official said.

Fed up of their constant harassment, the girl ran away from home last month and she was subsequently tracked down, but she refused to live with her mother, he said.

The minor was shifted to a Kharghar-based children's shelter home, where she narrated the ordeal to them, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the official said.

