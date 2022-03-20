STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP condemns Gehlot government for demolition of Salasar temple gate

Opposition BJP condemned the Ashok Gehlot-led state government for the action, while several right wing organisations have threatened to protest against the action.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The demolition of 'Ram Darbar' entry gate to the famous Salasar temple in Sujangarh of Churu district has led to outrage among right wing organisations after a video of the action was circulated.

The gate was demolished by the Public Works Department on March 15 for widening of road.

Opposition BJP condemned the Ashok Gehlot-led state government for the action, while several right wing organisations have threatened to protest against the action.

"Demolishing Ram Darbar and entry gate to Salasar Balaji in the name of development is unfortunate and condemnable. Is this the only development of Congress government?" former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said in a tweet.

BJP Rajasthan tweeted, "'Nocturnal act' of Gehlot government in Sujangarh! In the dark night, the Gehlot government ran a bulldozer on the idols of Lord Ram and his Darbar. Gehlot ji, we will not forget." Churu MLA Rajendra Rathore threatened to agitate and raise the matter in the assembly, while demanding action against all the guilty officials.

Other BJP leaders including state president Satish Poonia and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also targeted the state government.

Reacting on the issue, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that BJP is trying to make an issue out of a non-issue.

"BJP wants to do politics in the name of religion. The gate was removed as it was coming in the way of road widening," he told reporters. "They want to make an issue out of a non-issue. They are the people who had demolished 370 temples in Jaipur during their rule." He said that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and that the Congress has always honoured Gods and Godesses.

He accused the BJP of indulging in hypocrisy because elections are near. PWD AEN Babulal Verma said, "The gate was constructed by Salasar temple management. Widening of road required 18 metres area and the existing span was 12 metres. It was needed to demolish the gate due to technical aspects."

"The contractor has already given assurance to construct the gate," he said. He said before the demolition the department had given a notice to the Salasar temple management.

On March 16, when Hindu organisations got the information about the demolition, they blocked the road and staged a demonstration. They called-off the dharna only after they were assured that the gate will be rebuilt.

