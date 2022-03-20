STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's Uttar Pradesh legislature party meeting likely on March 24

After leading the BJP to a thumping victory in the just-concluded elections, Adityanath will be lead the country's most populous and politically crucial state for the second time consecutively.

Published: 20th March 2022 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BJP's Uttar Pradesh legislature party is to formally elect Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath as its leader in its meeting likely to be held on March 24, a day before his swearing-in, a senior party leader said.

The March 25 swearing-in of Adityanath is to be held in Ikana Stadium on Shaheed Path in Lucknow. The grand swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by a galaxy of senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda, besides other central ministers.

"The date of the meeting of the BJP legislature party is yet to be finalised. However, there is a possibility that the meeting will be held on March 24," a senior UP BJP leader told PTI on Sunday. When contacted, another prominent party leader said, "A meeting of the BJP MLAs was to be held on March 21 but it seems to have been postponed to March 24."

After leading the BJP to a thumping victory in the just-concluded elections, Adityanath will lead the country's most populous and politically crucial state for the second time consecutively as its chief minister. Union Home Minister Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das have been made observer and co-observer respectively for the government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Uttar Pradesh BJP Uttar Pradesh cabinet Uttar Pradesh government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp