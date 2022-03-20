Challenges galore for next Uttarakhand Chief Minister

By Express News Service

Dehradun: As 12th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand will take oath this week, the state government will have to deal with important announcements, decisions promised to implement if the Bhartiya Janta Party comes to power again.

These include land law, increment in pensions of specially abled elderly and others from Rs 1200 to Rs 1500, uniform civil code for Uttarakhand, increment in salaries of ad-hoc teachers, anganwadi workers and others.

"We are committed to fulfill all promises made in our manifesto. We have been reiterating this that the BJP has done whatever promises were made to the people of Uttarakhand," said Madan Kaishik, state BJP president of Uttarakhand unit of the party.

These were also promised by the BJP in its manifesto titled 'Drishti Patra' (Vision Document) for Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, series of meetings took place in Delhi among state and national leadership to decide who will be the next Chief Minister of the state.

The state party functionaries including former CM Trivendra Singh, state party president Madan Kaushik, acting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met union minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, observer for Uttarakhand union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

The BJP has also decided to organize oath ceremony in parade ground of Dehradun instead of Raj Bhawan. The Parade Ground has the capacity of over 20000 chairs.

Protem speaker Bansidhar Bhagat will take oath on Monday followed by 70 MLAs of Uttarakhand legislative assembly.

This will be followed by meeting of the legislature group of the party to announce 12th CM of the hill state.

The oath ceremony of the next CM and cabinet is likely to take place on Tuesday.

Rumors are running amok about the next CM of the hill state. Names of acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, senior minister Dhan Singh Rawat, former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are doing rounds as prospects for the post.

Six incumbent MLAs of the BJP have announce that they are ready to vacate their seats for Chief Minister Dhami to contest.

In July last year after Dhami was chosen to be the CM of Uttarakhand, many seniors including Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Bishan Singh Chuphal were not happy.

Lobbying for the CM post is in full swing with almost every senior leader who has won mor Ethan two state assembly elections presenting herself/himself as the suitable candidate.

State cabinet minister and the BJP MLA from Mussoorie state assembly constituency Ganesh Joshi on Wednesday said that he finds himself suitable for the position of minister as well as the CM of the state.

Another MLA and cabinet minister Rekha Arya also expressed her desire to become the CM of the state.

Sources from the party said that Satpal Maharaj and state health minister are lobbying the hardest and projecting themselves as strongest contenders for the CM post.