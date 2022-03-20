STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Challenges like pandemic, Ukraine war make it important for nation to be self-reliant, says PM

The PM asked SGVP members to contribute to the Clean India movement and promote natural farming as a way to serve mother earth.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said challenges faced by the world like the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic make it all the more important for the country to become self-reliant, and urged people to promote products made in India.

Modi was virtually addressing an event on the launch of six volumes of 'Shri Dharmajeevan Gatha', a biographical book on the life of Gurudev Shastriji Maharaj of the Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP).

The PM said his 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas' slogan was inspired by Shastriji Maharaj's call for 'sarvjan hitay (everybody's welfare)', and the book, authored by the latter's disciple, Madhavpriyadasji Swami, will serve as an inspiration for readers through his life and teachings.

"Looking at the condition of the world today, everybody is facing new challenges. We experienced coronavirus, and now the Ukraine-Russia war. In today's world, it is difficult to estimate when and what will happen, and how it will affect us," the prime minister said.

Modi, while stating that the world had become so small that a country cannot remain unaffected (by events), highlighted the importance of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and asked people associated with SGVP to promote it.

He urged them to be 'vocal for local,' and said this will generate employment and make the country strong.

The PM asked SGVP members to contribute to the Clean India movement and promote natural farming as a way to serve mother earth.

"Shastriji Swami's life was one of dedication, and he lives among his followers in his divine form.

The books on his life, authored by his disciple Madhavpriyadasji Swami, will help recall his words and inspire the readers to act as per his teachings," the PM said.

'Shri Dharmajeevan Gatha', spread across six volumes and over four thousand pages, was launched in a grand ceremony by 108 delegates.

It deals with the life and works of Gurudev Shashriji Maharaj, the founder of the Gurukul-like education system, and also carries the history of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former state minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Union minister Prashottam Rupala were present in the programme along with former chief justice of Delhi High Court DN Patel.

