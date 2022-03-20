STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contesting polls without spending single penny victory in itself: Ex-Manipur cop

Published: 20th March 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Thounaojam Brinda, a former police officer who lost to her BJP rival in the Manipur assembly polls, has asserted that contesting the elections without "spending any money" is in itself a "huge victory".

Brinda claimed that she is the first person in the state's history to have contested the assembly election without incurring any expenditure.

"I lost the election, but this is only a temporary retreat. I would certainly fulfill my poll promises about people's rights and opportunities," she told reporters.

The JD(U) nominee, who lost to BJP's Satyabrata in the Yaiskul seat, also said she would form "a council" to look into the needs of those who require government assistance the most.

Brinda came to the limelight in connection with a high-profile drug haul she led in busting in June 2018, leading to the arrest of the then Chandel Autonomous District Council Chairman Lukhosei Zou and seven others.

She was awarded with the police medal by Chief Minister N Biren Singh for her role in the seizure of the drugs and cash.

TAGS
Thounaojam Brinda BJP Manipur Elections Manipur Elections 2022 Manipur Polls Manipur Polls 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
