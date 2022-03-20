STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emergency services to treat burn injuries now operational at AIIMS-Delhi

The facility, located next to the Trauma Centre, was so far being used as an ad hoc facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

AIIMS Delhi

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Emergency services for patients with burn injuries have been made operational at the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block of AIIMS, recently. The facility, located next to the Trauma Centre, was so far being used as an ad hoc facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Emergency services for the burns patients has been made operational at Burns and Plastic Surgery Block wef (with effect from) March 15," according to a circular issued by the AIIMS medical superintendent.

The emergency services are made available on the ground floor of the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block with dedicated areas, and one can enter from Chaudhary Jhandu Singh Road in JPNATC Campus, according to a circular issued by the AIIMS medical superintendent on March 15.

Eight observation beds have been facilitated for the emergency services, it said. The block, according to the officials, is equipped to handle approximately 15,000 burn emergencies and 5,000 burn admissions a year.

India records around 70 lakh burn injuries annually with mortality rate as high as 1.4 lakh people per year, while another 2.4 lakh patients end up with severe deformities, an official said.

