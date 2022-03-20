STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Home Minister Shah visits site of proposed high-security prison in J&K's Kathua

After going through the blueprint, they said the home minister suggested some changes which will be incorporated according to the directions.

Published: 20th March 2022 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the site where a high-security prison is to be constructed for lodging "treasonous and insurgent criminals" in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Accompanied by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Shah was briefed about the project details by the Director General of Police, Prisons, B Srinivas at the site in village Dambra in Mahanpur, the officials said.

After going through the blueprint, they said the home minister suggested some changes which will be incorporated according to the directions.

J&K administrative council headed by Sinha transferred over 300 kanals (15 hectares) of land in favour of the Prisons Department for construction of the high-security prison in the district last month.

"The construction of high-security prison for lodging treasonous and insurgent criminals aims at meeting the security requirements of the region and strengthening the national security," an official spokesperson had said.

Home Minister Shah left for Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to the Jammu region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Union Home Minister Amit Shah Kathua
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp