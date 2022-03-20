STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man calls up police to complain against wife for not cooking mutton

According to the police, the man dialed 100 five times on Friday night after his wife reportedly did not prepare mutton curry.

Published: 20th March 2022 07:49 PM

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A man in his mid-20s, allegedly drunk, was taken into custody for repeatedly calling up the police over the phone to complain against his wife for not cooking mutton for him.

A case of nuisance was registered and the caller was taken into custody on Saturday and later let off with a warning.

