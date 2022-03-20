STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur government formation: Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren ​Rijiju arrive at Imphal to meet BJP MLAs

The two central ministers were accompanied by caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and legislators Th Bishwajit and Y Khemchand, who had gone to New Delhi on Saturday.

Published: 20th March 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju (L) and Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju (L) and Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo| PTI and EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju arrived at Imphal on Sunday to attend a meeting with newly elected BJP MLAs in the state, party sources said.

Sitharaman has been appointed as the central observer and Rijiju as co-observer for the election of the BJP legislature party leader. Sitharaman is also scheduled to meet BJP workers in Manipur, a state party leader said.

The two central ministers were accompanied by caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and legislators Th Bishwajit and Y Khemchand, who had gone to New Delhi on Saturday.

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Manipur's titular king and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also arrived with them. The BJP has returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state.

