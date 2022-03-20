STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai sees 27 COVID-19 cases, no death; 44 recoveries bring active tally to 298

So far, 10,37,686 people have recovered from the infection, including 44 in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 298 active cases, BMC official said.

Published: 20th March 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Sunday recorded 27 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,57,561, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,693, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

So far, 10,37,686 people have recovered from the infection, including 44 in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 298 active cases, he said.

With 16,533 samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai reached 1,64,92,470, BMC data showed.

It also revealed that the city's recovery rate was 98 per cent, while its caseload doubling time stood at 18,821 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp