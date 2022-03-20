STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No alliance with MIM, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; terms it BJP’s ploy to defame Sena

Kickstarting mass public reaching out a program called – Shiv Sampark Abhiyan CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said Sena’s Hindutva is different than the BJP’s power-hungry Hindutva.

Published: 20th March 2022

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, while addressing his party leaders, and district president said that Shiv Sena will never ally with MIM for power, alleging a ploy of the BJP to defame the Shiv Sena by using MIM.

He said his party leaders and workers should start taking every election seriously from Panchayat to Parliament and expand the party on BJP winning seats. “In past, we could not contest many seats because of alliance with BJP. Now, we should focus on these seats and reach out to every household, infusing the young blood in the party cadre. Youth has always been attracted to Shiv Sena since its inception. It should continue. I will soon travel across the state. It delayed due to my health,” Thackeray said.  

“BJP allied with Mehbooba Mufti whose party opposed hanging of terrorist Afzal Guru. Our Hindutva is different from BJP’s power-grabbing Hindutva for any cost. We parted away from BJP, not with Hindutva,” Thackeray said.

He said that BJP uses Hitler’s spokesperson and propaganda minister Gobbles techniques to defame Shiv Sena. “One BJP spokesperson will present their good side, while another spokesperson front like Gobbles will answer the Oppositions and third propaganda front will hurl the allegations while the fourth front will busy spreading the false rumours against their political opponents.  They create fear in the mind of the people if the power is given other than the BJP. They work on constant fear and propaganda. MIM's offer to Maha Vikas Aghadi support is a ploy of the BJP that we have to understand clearly. MIM works for the BJP, we have seen it in UP elections,” Uddhav Thackeray said adding that Sena will never tie up with MIM at any cost.

CM Uddhav Thackeray said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Veer Savarkar was not against Muslims, he used to write Gazhal in Urdu. “Will BJP call Mohan Bhagwat as a ‘Khan’? Nitesh Kumar once urged RSS free India, now BJP is sharing power with him in Bihar. The major difference between BJP and Sena is that BJP is full of lies and Sena speaks only truth.”

Commenting on the Kashmiri Files movie, Uddhav Thackeray said that the new ‘files’ has come where Kashmiri Pandit was tortured. “When this happened, VP Singh was the Prime Minister of India and he was supported by BJP. Sena was against VP Singh. Sena president spoke against VP Singh visiting mosque but BJP kept mum. Sena is the only party that spoke against it without fearing a terrorist attack,” Thackeray said.

