Prohibitory order imposed in Hazaribag's Ichak area after two groups clash

The prohibitory order was imposed on Saturday night following the clash between people of two communities during the Holi festival and will remain in force till further orders.

Published: 20th March 2022

Section 144

By PTI

HAZARIBAGH: Prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC has been promulgated under the limits of Ichak police station in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after two groups of people clashed, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The prohibitory order was imposed on Saturday night following the clash between people of two communities during the Holi festival and will remain in force till further orders, the officer said. Seven people from both the communities were arrested, he said.

Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chothey said that an FIR has been lodged in this connection against the accused for allegedly creating communal trouble in front of a religious place of a particular community at Darji Mohalla area under Ichak police station on Saturday evening.

Three miscreants in an inebriated condition while celebrating Holi allegedly started abusing some people belonging to a different community, who strongly protested. An altercation broke out between them which turned into a clash between the two communities in which three shops were set on fire.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Hazaribag Sadar, Vidya Bhushan Kumar went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Four people injured in the clash were taken to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH).

The SDO said timely intervention of police brought the situation well under control. The official said no further trouble have been reported since Saturday night. A team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with adequate police force have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the other culprits at large, the SP said, adding apart from the Ichak incident, the Holi festival in Hazaribag district passed off peacefully.

