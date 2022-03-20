STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Target is to make Jammu and Kashmir free of terror, corruption: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Sinha lauded the role of the security forces for bravely facing various challenges, including infiltration attempts, and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UDHAMPUR: (JAMMU & KASHMIR): The Jammu and Kashmir administration intends to make the union territory a developed society free of terror and corruption, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

In his address at the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 636 newly recruited Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Subsidiary Training Centre here, Sinha lauded the role of the security forces for bravely facing various challenges, including infiltration attempts, and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border.

"Jammu and Kashmir is full of diversity, which is our strength. We have faced all the challenges successfully and our security forces are alert. They have played a pivotal role in building a new Jammu and Kashmir by thwarting the anti-national elements," Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor, who inspected the parade and took salute at the march past, said the decades-old terror ecosystem needs to be dismantled completely. "We have continued our efforts to deal a decisive blow on corruption, terror financing, and terror ecosystem to make Jammu and Kashmir a developed society, free of corruption and fear. This is our target," he said.

Sinha urged the fresh BSF recruits to live up to the tradition and expectation of the force and the people, and perform their duties with professionalism so that no enemy can violate the country's borders. "Drug addiction is a big challenge as drugs are smuggled by Pakistan under a conspiracy. You have to play a big role to check the smuggling of drugs," he said.

Congratulating the recruits, Sinha said, "You are fully capable and ready.. the country is witnessing that BSF is performing its duties in mountainous regions, plains, deserts and deep forests with great devotion and dedication. The force is bravely facing every danger to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

The Lieutenant Governor said India has always desired to live with mutual harmony with its neighbours for peace but, "We are ready to give a befitting response if someone wants to test us". Lauding the BSF, he said its motto of 'lifelong duty' is the identity card of its personnel. "I am proud to be here among the brave soldiers of the force," he said.

Reminding the history and the contribution of the BSF since its formation, he said not only has the force played a vital role in safeguarding the borders, it has also strived hard in maintaining internal security in the country.

Referring to the role of the BSF in Jammu and Kashmir, he said ever since its formation in 1965, the force has done a laudable job in maintaining peace on the border and assisting border villagers which is worth praise.

"Whether it is District Development Council elections in Kashmir, helping people in COVID-19 outbreak, foiling infiltration (by terrorists) or smuggling of weapons and drugs, the force are performing its duties with great professionalism, devotion, dedication and bravely. If today, the border residents are contributing without any fear, it is because of the sacrifice of the BSF personnel, who reached them in the challenging situation (cross-border shelling)," he said.

