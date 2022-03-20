STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terrorists hurl grenades at CRPF camps in Shopian, Pulwama in JK, three personnel injured

The attacks came on a day the paramilitary force held its 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu.

Published: 20th March 2022 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 12:20 AM

CRPF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Terrorists hurled grenades at two CRPF camps in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring three personnel, police said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the CRPF Day event, held for the first time outside the national capital. "At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district of Shopian," a police official said. He said one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in the attack.

In another attack, terrorists threw a grenade at the camp of 180 Battalion of the CRPF at Nowdal in Tral area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, the official said. He said two CRPF troopers were injured in the explosion.

