STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'The Kashmir Files' entirely based on facts, controversy unnecessary: Director Vivek Agnihotri

He alleged that certain people were running businesses by 'using Kashmir' and the stir was created by them, so that their prospects are not dented.

Published: 20th March 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

'LUCKNOW: Screenwriter and director Vivek Agnihotri on Sunday said that the row over his latest flick 'The Kashmir Files' was unnecessary and that the movie was based 'entirely on facts'.

He alleged that certain people were running businesses by 'using Kashmir' and the stir was created by them, so that their prospects are not dented.

"Some groups have been using Kashmir as a business. Our movie has tried to put an end to this. So, those who benefited from this are trying to create a controversy. But there cannot be any controversy over terrorism," Agnihotri told the media here.

"We have tried to show that when militancy enters a community and is given ideological support from a part of the society, it leads to disaster," Agnihotri said, adding that his movie was based "entirely on facts".

He, along with actor Pallavi Joshi, met Uttar Pradesh caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day.

"I congratulated him (Adityanath) for the victory in the elections and he assured me to expedite the work of Film City in Uttar Pradesh so that the state can be turned into a hub of filmmaking," the director said.

'The Kashmir Files' has rejuvenated the business of multi-screens, shopping malls and YouTubers, thereby boosting the economy, he claimed.

"The movie has opened the eyes of the people who failed to admit the crime against Kashmiri Pandits. Now, people of the country and abroad are realising it," Agnihotri said, adding that the movie has broken the blueprint of filmmaking.

When asked whether the profits from the movie will be handed over to the Kashmiri Pandits, he said, "Let it earn." Produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp