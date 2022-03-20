STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unruly mob kills cop, torch police station in Bihar's West Champaran

The injured cops were rushed to the Bettiah government hospital for treatment where the condition of four was stated to be critical. 

Published: 20th March 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 12:24 PM

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: An assistant sub-inspector of police was killed and nine others were injured, four of them critically, when an irate mob attacked a police station in Bihar's West Champaran district, police said on Sunday.

The mob was protesting against death of a 40-year-old man in police custody on Saturday. As the news about the death spread in the area, a number of residents of Aryanagar assembled at the Balthar police station.

The unruly mob indulged in arson, pelted stones and opened fire causing injuries to 10 police personnel.

One of them identified as Ram Jatan Rai later succumbed to injuries. He was posted at Purusottampur police station in the district.

Three police vehicles, two private cars and a vehicle belonging to the fire station were set on fire by the mob.

The police personnel deputed at the Belthar police station had to scurry for security cover as the protestors outnumbered them. The situation was brought under control after intervention of senior police and administrative officials.

The trouble started soon after a youth identified as Anirudha Yadav was detained by the police on the complaint of blaring DJ and playing vulgar songs during Holi on Saturday.

The youth, stated to be residents of Aryanagar, died at the police station. The rumours spread that Anirudha died due to police excesses during interrogation.

This led to the attack at the police station.

West Champaran superintendent of police Upendra Nath Verma denied the report of police excesses and said that the youth died from bee biting in the police station premises.

He said over a dozen people have been detained for interrogation for taking law into their hands and attacking the police station. He, however, described the situation as tense but under control.

Meanwhile, Aryanagar village has turned into a fortress with deployment of additional police forces. Senior police and administrative officials were camping at the village.

The injured police personnel were identified as Pankaj Singh, Md. Ali Miyan, Md. Sadiq Mansoori, Pappu Kumar Pandey, Tribhuvan Singh, Paras Yadav, Bijendra Singh, Pawan Kumar and Shivendra Kumar Pandit.

