Woman allegedly raped in public toilet at Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

A police officer said that the victim along with her husband were waiting to catch a train when the incident occurred.

Published: 20th March 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a public toilet located near a parking stand at the Pratapgarh railway station, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on March 19, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station RN Rai said the victim along with her husband were waiting to catch a train when the incident occurred. "The husband went to buy tea in the morning leaving the woman alone. That is when the accused, identified as Anna, approached the woman and gave her a key, telling her that she can use it to access a clean toilet located near the parking stand outside. When the woman entered the toilet, the accused raped her," he said.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident. The husband rescued the wife and informed the police. "Based on the complaint filed by the woman, we have field an FIR of rape (section 376 IPC) against the accused. Two teams have been pressed to locate and arrest the accused," said the SHO.

TAGS
Pratapgarh railway station Pratapgarh Pratapgarh rape Public toilet Toilet rape
Comments

