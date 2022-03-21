STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

29 antiquities repatriated to India by Australia: Government

These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass and paper, the sources said.

Published: 21st March 2022 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects antiquities repatriated from Australia, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 29 antiquities, including on the themes of Lord Shiva and his disciples, Lord Vishnu and the Jain tradition, have been repatriated to India by Australia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected them, the government said on Monday.

These antiquities come from different time periods, with the earliest dating to 9-10 century CE.

"PM @narendramodi inspects the 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India by Australia. The antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes: Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu & his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a tweet.

These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass and paper, the sources said.

Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will hold a virtual summit on Monday.

The Archeological Survey of India said since 2014, 228 antiquities have been returned to India.

"The saga of Cultural Restitution continues. @ASIGoI received 29 antiquities from Australia. Total 13 number of antiquities returned from 1976 - 2013. Total 228 number of antiquities returned from 2014 - till today," the ASI said in tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi India Australia Scott Morrison antiquities
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp