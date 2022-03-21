STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Nitish vs BJP standoff, Giriraj alleges 'persecution' of Hindus in his Lok Sabha constituency

Singh, who is here on a visit, vented spleen over an alleged incident of communal violence in Rajaura village that he said reminded him of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Published: 21st March 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh(File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday attacked the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, in which the BJP is a senior partner, claiming "persecution of Hindus" in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Singh, who is here on a visit, vented spleen over an alleged incident of communal violence in Rajaura village that he said reminded him of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

"I could not sleep for two to three days after watching the 'Kashmir Files'. Hindus are not a vote bank so they are like orphans. I want to ask the chief minister of Bihar whether Hindus of Rajaura are condemned to a similar fate," said the Union minister, who had won Begusarai in 2019, defeating his nearest CPI rival Kanhaiya Kumar in a high-voltage election.

In Rajaura, a recent clash between two groups had left six people injured, some of whom are undergoing treatment.

There have been no arrests so far, but the administration is examining CCTV footage, officials said.

Singh alleged that attempts were being made by the local administration to do a "leepa-poti" (whitewashing) in the matter by "tampering" with evidence.

"The administration might thereafter try to paint the incident as a clash between rivals and press for a compromise instead of ensuring justice to Hindus," he said.

"If that happens I would launch a Gandhian protest," warned the BJP leader, a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, formerly, as a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, used to remain in news for defying the CM.

Singh, who has been in favour of a population control law and is among those who fear that Muslims might someday outnumber Hindus in India, said, "I am even more afraid of radicalism ('kattarpanth') and its patronage by those who practise vote-bank politics".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giriraj Singh Nitish Kumar BJP JDU Kashmir Files
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp