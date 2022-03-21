Arrested Nawab Malik remains minister, but portfolios distributed among others

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the absence of Nawab Malik as its Mumbai unit president, NCP has appointed two working presidents for the and Malik’s portfolios have been handed over to other NCP ministers.

Malik has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case. NCP state unit president Jayant Patil said they have decided to appoint two working presidents. He said the party’s functioning should not stop.

“We have made a temporary arrangement in absence of Malik. He has not resigned as the Mumbai unit president or minister,” Patil added.

Malik remains a minister in the government without a portfolio. NCP appointed BMC corporator and NCP group leader in BMC Rakhi Jadhav and Narendra Rane the working presidents.

Malik’s minority affair ministry portfolio has been handed over to housing minister Jitendra Awhad, while the skill development department’s charge was given to health minister Rajesh Tope. Both are NCP ministers.

Malik was also the guardian minister of the Parbhani and Gondhia districts. Parbhani district’s charge was given to NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, while the responsibility of Gondhia went to NCP minister Prajkta Tanpure.

Sources in NCP said the party is with Malik, but they are not sure when he will get bail in the case allegedly linked to D company.

“In money laundering case, it’s tough to get bail. We are trying. He has been framed in this case because he was vocal against BJP and the Central government’s policies. "

Opposition demands resignation, mva firm

In the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly, BJP has been vocal demanding Malik’s resignation. The MVA government has maintained that Malik has not been proven guilty.