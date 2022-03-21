STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biren Singh stays as Manipur CM, BJP top brass briefs PM on Goa, Uttarakhand situations

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh along with BJP national president J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh were part of the deliberations with the PM.

Published: 21st March 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shortly after the BJP announced N Biren Singh will continue as chief minister of Manipur, its top brass called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday to brief him on the leadership choices in Goa and Uttarakhand and the composition of ministries in all the four states it retained in the recent polls. 

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh along with BJP national president J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh were part of the deliberations with the PM.

“Our leaders gave a detailed briefing on government formation to the PM, who wants the composition to reflect what India should be in the next 25 years. For all the four states, the chief ministerial faces have been decided and shared with the PM,” a senior party source said.

“There seems to be no changes in the leadership for Goa and Uttarakhand, but it will be made official later,” said another senior leader.

Though the party won Uttarakhand by a handsome margin, its Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his seat, which made other aspirants vie for the post. As for Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led the fight to help the BJP retain the state.

The official announcement on the Uttarakhand and Goa chief ministers will be made on Monday. The participation of women in the ministries is expected to be good.

“Women and young voters solidly supported the BJP, so it is but natural to give then good representation in the ministries in all the four states,” a party leader said.

Unanimous choice

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said  N Biren Singh was unanimously chosen as CM at a meeting she and her colleague Kiren Rijiju had with new BJP MLAs in Manipur.

