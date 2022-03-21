Biren sworn in as Manipur CM, 5 take oath as ministers

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: N Biren Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second straight term on Monday.

Governor La Ganesan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 61-year-old at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Five others – Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Konthoujam Govindas, Nemcha Kipgen and Awangbow Newmai – were sworn in as ministers. Kipgen is the only woman among the five. The ministry will be expanded later. Six more berths are vacant.

BJP president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Tripura counterpart Biplab Kumar Deb were among the dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony.

It is official the BJP’s alliance with the Naga People’s Front will continue as evident from Newmai’s induction into the ministry. It remains to be seen if the BJP aligns with the National People’s Party with which its relationship has strained, Janata Dal (United) and Kuki People’s Alliance. These parties have already pledged their support to the government.

Greetings poured in for Singh following his swearing-in.

“Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Singh replied, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi Ji for your warm wishes. Under your able leadership, I, along with my team, will give our best to fulfill the aspirations of the people and make Manipur play a key role in the nation’s growth story.”

The BJP had a stunning performance, winning 32 of the 60 seats. This is for the first time that the party formed the government in Manipur on its own. In the 72 years history of Manipur as a state, the only other occasion when a party (Congress) managed to secure a majority was in 2012.

Singh is a former footballer and journalist-turned-politician.

Manipur has been largely peaceful over the past five years under the BJP-headed coalition government. As there was no disparity, the hills and the valley had their equal shares of development.

There has always been a divide between the valley and the hills and Singh’s government tried its best to bridge the gap. It had also ridden the state of the perennial problem of bandhs and blockades.



THE 5 SWORN IN AS MINISTERS

Thongam Biswajit Singh (46): He is BJP’s senior-most MLA of Manipur and was a strong contender for the CM post. He was a minister in the previous government who got elected from Thongju seat

Yumnam Khemchand Singh (58): He is from BJP and got elected from the Singjamei constituency. He was the Assembly speaker in the previous government

Nemcha Kipgen (56): She got elected from Kangpokpi seat on a BJP ticket. She served as a minister in the previous government

Konthoujam Govindas (58): He won the polls from the Bishenpur seat. He was the Manipur Congress chief and defected to BJP last year. He was educated at Rama Krishna Mission Vidyalaya at Narendrapur, West Bengal

Awangbow Newmai (54): He is the president of BJP ally Naga People’s Front and he got elected from Tamei. He was a minister in the previous government.