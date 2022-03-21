STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Pramod Sawant to continue as Goa CM

Published: 21st March 2022 07:39 PM

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Pramod Sawant was on Monday unanimously elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Goa, paving the way for him to take over as the chief minister for a second term.

Sawant's name for the top post was cleared at a meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders in Panaji in the evening.

The meeting was also attended by BJP central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan, Assembly poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and the party's state unit president, Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

"It has been decided that Dr Pramod Sawant would be the leader of the House," Tomar told reporters after the meeting.

Tomar said MLA Vishwajit Rane proposed Sawant's name as the leader of the BJP legislature party. His proposal was seconded by other MLAs, including Mauvin Godinho and Rohan Khaunte.

Tomar said Sawant's election was unanimous. He said the party will now stake a claim to form the next government in Goa. The BJP won 20 seats, just one short of majority in the 40-member Assembly, in the February 14 polls. It has received support from two MLAs of the MGP and three Independent legislators.

