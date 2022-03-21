STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cargo sector grew by 19 per cent despite pandemic, says Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

The transportation of essential goods was primarily done by air during the outbreak of the pandemic. This enabled air cargo operators to stay afloat.

Published: 21st March 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that despite the pandemic, the cargo sector in India grew by 19 per cent during the last two years. "In a period of two years, revenue from cargo has grown and this has enabled Indian cargo carriers to stand on their own feet," Scindia told members of the Rajya Sabha.

“Air cargo had a stellar year in 2021. For many airlines, it provided a vital source of revenue as passenger demand remained in the doldrums due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Growth opportunities, however, were lost due to the pressures of labor shortages and constraints across the logistics system. Overall, economic conditions do point towards a strong 2022,” said Willie Walsh, International Air Transporters Association (IATA’s) Director General.

In India too, the transportation of essential goods was primarily done by air during the outbreak of the pandemic. This enabled air cargo operators to stay afloat. In fact some carriers like Spicejet converted their passenger aircraft into cargo carriers to transport essential goods, and also earn revenues.

"Since the lockdown was imposed, transportation of many goods and essential services was done by air in India, and even overseas. And despite the reduction in passenger loads, cargo loads continued to be on the rise in India," said an
expert on civil aviation.

Meanwhile, with the government announcing the resumption of all scheduled international operations from March 27, there is hope of increase in passenger loads too.

"We have announced that all scheduled operators can fly from all destinations now," Scindia added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp