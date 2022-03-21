STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deeply shocked, saddened to learn about plane crash in China: PM Modi

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China's Guangxi," Modi tweeted.

Published: 21st March 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi.

PM Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sadness at the crash of a passenger flight in China's Guangxi.

A Chinese passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, the regional emergency management department said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, the department was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China's Guangxi," Modi tweeted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members," he said.

Comments

