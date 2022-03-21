If PM can contest from Varanasi, so can I from Bengal's Asansol: Shatrughan on 'outsider' remarks

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC candidate for by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP for labelling him as an outsider, wondering what the saffron party makes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Varanasi.

Sinha, who would be filing his nomination on Monday, told reporters at Andal Airport in Paschim Bardhaman district that he was sure the electorate of Asansol would root for Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who "always stood for the development of Bengal".

"If for national figures like the PM, contesting the Lok Sabha polls from anywhere is accepted, then the same holds true for me as well," the actor-turned-politician said.

Bengal BJP leaders like Sukanta Majumdar and Agnimitra Paul had recently labelled Sinha as an outsider in the state.

Sinha said he was touched by the love and warmth of the people of Asansol, pointing towards the cheering crowd at the airport.

"The BJP would be trounced by the people of Asansol, who will vote for 'insaf' (justice)," he asserted.

Sinha is pitted against BJP's Agnimitra Paul.

The Left Front fielded senior CPI(M) leader Partha Mukherjee as its candidate for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

By-polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunje assembly seat will be held on April 12, and votes will be counted on April 16.