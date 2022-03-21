India and Seychelles to hold 10-day joint military exercise from March 22

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the rising forays of China into the Indian Ocean, the Indian Army and Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) are conducting the ninth Joint Military Exercise Lamitiye 2022 at the Seychelles Defence Academy (SDA) in Seychelles from March 22 to March 31.

The Indian Army in a statement on Monday said, “An infantry platoon strength each from both the Indian Army and Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) along with Company Headquarters will be participating in this exercise which is aimed at sharing experiences gained during various operations against hostile forces in a semi-urban environment and enhance capability to undertake joint operations.”

The Indian Army contingent comprising troops from the Gorkha Rifles group (Pirkanthi Battalion) reached Seychelles on March 21.

Underlining the significance of the exercise, the Army said, “Exercise Lamitiye with Seychelles is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both the nations in the backdrop of current global situation and growing security concerns in the Indian Ocean Region.”

The 10-day joint exercise will include field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations. It will culminate with a two-day validation exercise.

The exercise is a biennial training event which has been conducted in Seychelles since 2001.

The objective of the joint training exercise is to build and promote bilateral military relations in addition to exchanging skills, experiences and good practices between both the armies.

Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralistion of likely threats that may be encountered in the semi urban environment, while exploiting and showcasing new generation equipment and technology for conducting joint operations.

Major Abhishek Nepal Singh, Company Commander of the Indian Army contingent, stated, “The biennial exercise, which has largely contributed to strengthen bilateral military cooperation and interoperability between both armies, is an outbound exercise being held in Seychelles. We look forward to sharing practical aspects to comprehend and put in practice the validated drills, procedures as well as amalgamation of new technology in sub-conventional operations through numerous situation based discussions and tactical exercises.”

Seychelles is a strategically located island nation which sits astride the strategically important sea lanes of communication and holds significance for the Indian vision of “SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region.”

“The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between the Indian Army and Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) and will further manifest in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries,” the Army added.