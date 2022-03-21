J&K acid attack: Court frames charges against duo

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: A Srinagar court has framed charges against two accused in last month’s acid attack on a girl while a board has been constituted by Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to decide whether the third accused, who is a minor, can be treated as an adult in the trial.

Principal Sessions Judge (Srinagar) Jawad Ahmed framed charges against the two accused — Sajid Altaf Rather and Mohammad Saleem Kumar — under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over the February 1 acid attack against a young woman in Srinagar.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on March 30. The 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid by the accused youth in Hawal area of Srinagar in which she sustained severe injuries on face and eyes. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

Police had arrested all the three accused within 24 hours of the incident. Of the three persons held, one was the attacker, another his associate and the third one is a motor mechanic, who provided the acid. Police filed the chargesheet on February 22 against the two adult accused in CJM court and against one accused, who is a minor, in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

A petition has also been filed in JJB to try the juvenile as adult in line with the amended Juvenile Justice Act as he falls in the age group of 16-18 years and the nature of the crime is heinous.

Subsequently, a board has been constituted by JJB wherein assessment regarding his mental and psychological parameters is being conducted to decide if he can be treated as an adult in the trial.