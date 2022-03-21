Land law, increment in pension: New CM of Uttarakhand will have to take crucial decisions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When the 12th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand takes oath this week, the state government has to get ready to take some important decisions.

These include land law, increment in pension of the specially-abled elderly and others from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500, uniform civil code for Uttarakhand, increment in salaries of ad-hoc teachers, Anganwadi workers and others.

“We are committed to fulfill all promises made in our manifesto. We have been reiterating that BJP has done what it had promised to the people of Uttarakhand,” said Madan Kaushik, president of the Uttarakhand unit of the party. These were promised by the BJP in its manifesto titled ‘Drishti Patra’ (Vision Document) for Uttarakhand.

On Sunday, a series of meetings took place in Delhi featuring state and national leaders to decide who will be the next Chief Minister.

State party functionaries including former CM Trivendra Singh, state president Kaushik, acting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the party’s observer for Uttarakhand.

BJP has also decided to hold the oath-taking ceremony at Parade Ground in Dehradun instead of Raj Bhawan.

The Parade Ground has a capacity of over 20,000. Protem speaker Bansidhar Bhagat will take oath on Monday, followed by 70 MLAs of the Assembly.

This will be followed by a meeting of the legislature group to announce the new CM. The oath ceremony of the CM and cabinet is likely on Tuesday.

Rumours are doing the rounds about who will head the hill state.

Names of acting Chief Minister Dhami, senior minister Dhan Singh Rawat, former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are doing rounds.

Six MLAs have said they are ready to vacate their seats for Chief Minister Dhami to contest.