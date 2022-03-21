STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments by accused in major crimes bulldozed

The administration and police in Raisen and Sheopur districts bulldozed houses of those accused in the recent gang rape of a minor girl and the tribal-Muslim clashes.

Published: 21st March 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 09:03 AM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was in action against the alleged perpetrators of two major crimes in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

All the constructions which were demolished had come up by allegedly encroaching upon public land.

In Sheopur, the houses belonging to the three men Mohsin, Riyaz and Shahwaz (who had allegedly abducted and gang-raped a minor girl) were demolished in an hour.

Similarly, the Raisen district administration demolished the houses allegedly built through illegal encroachments on public land of those accused in clashes with tribals over small arguments.

So far 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the Friday evening clashes which killed a young tribal man and injured over 40 others in Raisen district.

On Saturday, the CM had visited the state government’s Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal and enquired about the health of those admitted thereafter getting injured in the Friday evening clashes. 

